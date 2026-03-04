Electric scooter charger provokes fire in Brussels

Electric scooter fire in Rue Alfred Stevens. Credit: Brussels Fire Brigade

A charging electric scooter caused a fire to break out overnight in a building on Rue Alfred Stevens in Laeken, Brussels, leaving three people, including a baby, hospitalised due to smoke inhalation.

Brussels firefighters, 112 medical services, and the Brussels-Capital/Ixelles police responded to the incident in the three-storey building, with smoke visibly escaping from the top floor upon their arrival.

Police evacuated around fifteen residents and set up a security perimeter around the site during the emergency operation.

The fire was traced to an electric scooter being charged in an apartment. Firefighters removed the scooter, extinguished it, and cooled its battery for an extended period to prevent re-ignition.

A couple and their baby were taken to the hospital after suffering smoke inhalation, but their condition is not critical. Other apartments in the building remain habitable.

Emergency responders noted the absence of smoke detectors in the affected apartment.

Brussels firefighters stressed the obligation to install smoke detectors in all homes within the Brussels-Capital Region, highlighting their importance in detecting fires early and saving lives, particularly during the night.

They also recommended safe charging practices for electric devices, including using quality equipment, original chargers, monitoring the charging process, and avoiding charging batteries overnight or near combustible materials.

