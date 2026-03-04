Child in critical condition after being hit by bus near Brussels-Midi

A child was seriously injured in a collision with a TEC bus near Porte de Hal in Brussels on Tuesday afternoon.
The incident occurred around 17:30, according to the Brussels-Midi police zone.
The victim was transported to the hospital in critical condition, and family members are receiving support from victim assistance services.
A traffic expert is investigating the circumstances of the accident at the scene.
The investigation is ongoing, authorities said.
The fire brigade stated that the child is approximately five years old.