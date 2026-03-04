N-VA pushes to end foreign adoption in Flemish Region

Illustrative image of a family. Credit: Unsplash

Foreign adoptions, also known as intercountry adoptions, may be phased out in Flanders if the Flemish nationalist ruling party N-VA has its way.

Foreign adoptions have been on hold since the end of 2023 following reports of irregularities in files from Ethiopia. In light of a recent problematic adoption case from Portugal, Flemish Member of Parliament Freya Perdaens (N-VA) proposes to end foreign adoptions altogether.

The number of foreign adoptions in Flanders has been steadily decreasing. In 2009, there were 244 such adoptions, but by 2022, this had dropped to 29. The decline is attributed to irregularities in adoption files and fewer suitable adoption channels.

Earlier, the opposition party Groen had also called for a ban on intercountry adoptions.

Perdaens believes that the files of prospective parents who are already in the process should still be completed if the parents wish so. However, she argued against any new files being opened.

She highlighted persistent issues such as misrepresentations about children's age or required care.

"There have been blatant lies about the care needs or age of children, which are unacceptable. Recently, such problems even appeared in a case from Portugal. If we can’t organise it without these incidents, because of the complexity, then it's better not to organise it at all," said Perdaens.

Instead, Perdaens has urged prospective parents to consider fostering as an alternative. "With adoption, prospective parents are on the waiting list. But domestically, with foster care, children are on the waiting list," she said.

"Flanders is currently facing a shortage of available foster families, which means that children sometimes have to wait longer than desirable for a suitable placement. That is why we are making a heartfelt appeal: please also consider becoming a foster parent," Perdaens said.

