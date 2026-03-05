Air of spring under sun in Belgium and up to 20°C

People enjoying the terrace at the Grand-Place, in Brussels city centre, Wednesday 25 February 2026. Credit: Belga / Emile Windal

Belgium is enjoying spring-like weather this Thursday, with plenty of sunshine and temperatures reaching up to 20°C in some areas.

The sun will shine across the country, with maximum temperatures of around 15°C in the High Ardennes and up to 19-20°C elsewhere.

Winds will remain light to moderately strong, blowing from the south.

This evening and overnight, dry weather is expected, though high clouds will drift in from the south.

Minimum temperatures will range between 2°C and 8°C across most regions but could drop as low as -2°C in certain valleys of the Ardennes, according to the Royal Meteorological Institute (IRM) in its morning bulletin.