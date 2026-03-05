'Our dependence on digital technology has become a threat,' says Belgian PM

Prime Minister Bart De Wever pictured during, the launch of the Belgian Tech Manifesto by Voka East Flanders and the Winter Circus in Ghent on Wednesday, March 4, 2026 in Ghent. Credit: Belga

"Our dependence on digital technology has become a threat," Prime Minister Bart De Wever said on Wednesday during a speech on technology and innovation at the Winter Circus in Ghent.

Europe must work towards greater technological autonomy and a more robust innovation policy, he argued before an audience of entrepreneurs.

The Belgian leader is calling for Europe's digital dependence, criticising that much of Europe's data is being managed by American technology companies. "We have in fact become tenants in someone else's digital house," he illustrated.

"Our digital dependence has become a threat. Economically, but also politically." In this context, the Prime Minister is calling for "greater digital sovereignty".

This does not mean cutting ourselves off from the rest of the world, but Europe must strengthen its position in important technological value chains.

"We don't necessarily have to be the biggest or the best, but we must become indispensable in global value chains," he said.

To achieve this, the European Union must invest more in artificial intelligence, digital infrastructure, cybersecurity and telecommunications networks.

At the same time, public authorities must create the conditions necessary to accelerate innovation. "Innovation is not a law of nature. It requires talent and a bold approach."

Ultimately, the responsibility lies with entrepreneurs and researchers. "Technological solutions will not come from a piece of legislation. They will come from entrepreneurs," concluded the Prime Minister.

According to Bart De Wever, European innovation is hampered by excessive regulation, a fragmented internal market and a lack of venture capital. "We export capital and import technology. This situation is untenable," he insisted.

"Growing in Europe often means moving," the Prime Minister continued.

"While start-ups and scale-ups are finding investors and a larger market more quickly outside Europe, Europe must strive to improve the functioning of the capital market and reduce administrative barriers for innovative companies," he explained.