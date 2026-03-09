Endometriosis: Brussels University Hospital in Anderlecht launches awareness campaign

Credit: Canva

On the occasion of Endometriosis Awareness Month in March, the Brussels University Hospital (H.U.B) in Anderlecht has launched its 2026 awareness campaign titled "Endometriosis Without Filters."

The initiative aims to challenge misconceptions, promote scientifically validated information and improve understanding of a disease that affects one in ten women of reproductive age in Belgium.

Endometriosis is a chronic inflammatory disease that can cause severe pelvic pain, menstrual disorders, infertility and chronic fatigue. Despite its prevalence, the condition is still widely misunderstood and often diagnosed late, which can have a significant impact on patients’ quality of life, mental health and professional life.

Through this campaign, the Endometriosis Clinic of the Brussels University Hospital hopes to separate myths from scientific facts and improve information both for the public and healthcare professionals. The initiative also seeks to highlight advances in diagnosis and treatment and encourage multidisciplinary, patient-centred care, notably through partnerships with patient associations.

Challenging myths and highlighting research

The campaign is built around three themes: "What we believe", "What we know", and "What we prove".

The first focuses on identifying and debunking common misconceptions about endometriosis. The second aims to share reliable, scientifically validated data, while the third highlights research and clinical advances that can help provide more accurate diagnoses and personalised care.

For the hospital, the campaign reflects a broader public health mission: improving awareness, strengthening prevention and facilitating access to specialised care for patients suffering from the condition.

Several events are planned in 2026 to inform patients and professionals. An information and awareness stand will be organised on 26 March at Erasme Hospital in partnership with the patient association ToiMonEndo. A workshop bringing together patients and healthcare professionals to discuss hormone therapy will follow on 15 October at the Jules Bordet Institute.

The programme will conclude on 10 December with an accredited symposium for healthcare professionals dedicated to multidisciplinary care for endometriosis.