Belgium in Brief: Nothing says 'I love you' like a clean house

Credit: Belga/The Brussels Times

Good afternoon to everyone who is still behind their computer and not (yet) making the most of the weather on a nice sunny terrace. It's me, Maïthé Chini, in your inbox again with a rundown of the latest news in Brussels and Belgium. Today, however, I am not just delivering the news, I am also here to ask some (potentially uncomfortable) questions.

If you are in a heterosexual relationship and live with your partner: who cooks and does the dishes? Who cleans the house, does the laundry and remembers to buy birthday gifts for friends and family?

And if there are children in the mix, who is making sure they do their homework, and have their packed lunches and sports bags with them?

Even in 2026, chances are that the answer to these questions is still the female partner – or at least, that is the case according to statistics from the European Institute for Gender Equality.

In the run-up to International Women's Day this Sunday, our reporter Léa Huppe took to the streets of Brussels to put the theory to the test.

Léa asked passersby about the distribution of domestic chores in their households, and noted down some interesting answers. Find out here and stay tuned for more women-themed content this weekend.

Elsewhere in Brussels, the Place de Londres in Ixelles – well-loved among people living and working in Brussels' EU bubble for its cosy lunch spots and proximity to the European Parliament – has received a makeover.

The redeveloped square is part of a project signalling "the beginning of a new life for an entire neighbourhood," according to Ixelles.

The works aimed to ensure a better balance between residents, shopkeepers and students in the neighbourhood. Take a look at what's changing here.

We also have news for those not willing to fork out a minimum of €5 for a cappuccino: Cotti Coffee, a coffee chain known as the 'Chinese Starbucks' and known for its affordable drinks, is coming to Brussels.

Of the two branches opening in the Belgian capital, one is even opening in the EU quarter at the foot of the Berlaymont building. Drinks will not cost more than €4, according to the chain. An iced oatmilk matcha latte with vanilla, anyone?

Before I leave you to enjoy the weekend, here's one last public service announcement for the start of next week: services across Belgium will be disrupted due to four days of strikes. Our reporter Rita Alves tells you everything we know so far.

And if you have any comments, tips or suggestions to improve our coverage, please feel free to drop me an email at m.chini@brusselstimes.com.

Happy Friday!

Maïthé Chini

Belgium in Brief is a free daily roundup of the top stories to get you through your coffee break conversations. To receive it straight to your inbox every day, sign up below:

Questions about gender equality often extend beyond the workplace and into everyday life – including the division of chores at home. Read more.

Well-loved among people in Brussels' EU bubble due to its proximity to the European Parliament, the Place de Londres in Ixelles has had a facelift. Read more.

Cotti Coffee is opening six stores in Belgium – including two in Brussels. Read more.

The effect of the Federal Government's reforms remained limited in 2025 and will only be fully felt in the coming years, according to the NBB report. Read more.

Pairi Daiza, Belgium's largest zoo, has denied any intention of opening a controversial dolphinarium. Read more.

In the Brussels-Capital Region, five municipalities are currently led by women, representing 26.3% of Brussels mayors. Read more.

The stadium would not have been completed before 2032. Read more.