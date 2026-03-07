Dubai airport partially resumes operations after Iranian drone strike

Photo of what seems to be a drone strike on Dubai airport circulating on social media.

Dubai International Airport, the world’s busiest for international traffic, has partially resumed operations after a temporary disruption on Saturday morning.

The airport announced that certain flights from Dubai International Airport (DXB) and Dubai World Central – Al Maktoum International Airport (DWC) were now operational.

Passengers have been advised not to travel to the airport unless their airline confirms their flight, as schedules may still be subject to change.

A witness told AFP that a loud explosion was heard over the airport earlier in the morning, reportedly due to an Iranian Shahed drone strike.

Related News