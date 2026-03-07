Famous Belgian racer Max Verstappen crashes at Australian Grand Prix

Red Bull Racing's Dutch-Belgian driver Max Verstappen crashes during the qualifying session of the Formula One Australian Grand Prix at the Albert Park Circuit in Melbourne on March 7, 2026. Paul Crock / AFP / Belga

Dutch-Belgian racing driver Max Verstappen began the new Formula 1 season with a crash during qualifying in Australia.

In the first segment of qualifying, Verstappen ended up in the gravel and collided with a barrier. Unable to set a time, he will start at the back of the grid for Sunday’s race. The impact was so severe that the qualifying session was temporarily halted.

“The car just locked the rear axles. Fantastic,” Verstappen commented over the team radio.

Despite being a four-time world champion, Verstappen finished last season behind Lando Norris of McLaren. After an impressive comeback late in the season, Verstappen fell just two points short of the British driver.

The Australian Grand Prix will take place in Melbourne on Sunday at 05:00 Belgian time.

