Police nab fugitive Antwerp residents nabbed at French airport

Credit: Belga

A 22-year-old man from Antwerp, wanted by the authorities, was arrested on Tuesday at Lille-Lesquin Airport in France, police in Antwerp confirmed on Saturday.

The arrest was carried out by French border police based on a European arrest warrant issued by Belgium.

Between 2021 and 2025, the man was convicted multiple times by correctional courts in Antwerp and Mechelen.

His convictions included participation in a criminal organisation, computer fraud, drug trafficking, and an attempt to deliberately set fire to a vehicle at night.

He was sentenced to five years in prison, of which more than four years remain to be served.

