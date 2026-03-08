Over 300 people march in Charleroi for women's rights

Credit: Belga

More than 300 people marched through Charleroi city centre on Sunday morning to mark International Women’s Rights Day.

This year’s event started and ended at Place Vauban, right in the heart of the bustling Sunday market.

Before the march began, there were speeches and singing, with speakers highlighting issues such as violence, inequality, and poverty affecting countless women.

The gathering also aimed to celebrate joy, with initiatives such as a feminist yoga session organised by the Femmes de Mars collective.

The march included members of Femmes de Mars, activists from local Charleroi associations, trade union representatives, and political figures.

Following the demonstration, a DJ set took place, featuring women who have recently undergone DJ training.

