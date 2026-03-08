Powerful earthquake erupts over Greece

Illustrative image. Credit: Jimmie Garrett/Wallpaperflare

An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.3 struck north-western Greece overnight from Saturday to Sunday, causing no casualties or significant damage, authorities confirmed.

The US Geological Survey (USGS) assessed the quake’s magnitude at 5.5.

The tremor was strongly felt in the Ioannina region, the capital of Epirus, located approximately 420 kilometres north-west of Athens, but no casualties or major damage have been reported, according to Greece’s National Observatory.

The epicentre was identified near the town of Leptokarya at a depth of 14 kilometres and occurred at 03:32 GMT (04:32 local time).

The quake was followed by dozens of aftershocks, ranging in magnitude from 1.6 to 4.6, raising concerns among residents, the Greek news agency ANA reported.

In the municipality of Souli, near the epicentre, around ten houses were damaged, with three declared uninhabitable by local authorities.

The mayor of Souli stated that those affected would be accommodated in hotels.

Landslides were also reported on roads across the region.

Greece, situated on multiple geological fault lines in the south-east of the Mediterranean, experiences frequent seismic activity.

