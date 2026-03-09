Police is looking for a man who escaped Brussels hospital

Police is looking for Osama Chebli missing in Brussels, after he escaped from the hospital on 7 March 2026. Credit: Police

Police issued a missing person notice for Oussama Chebli, a 39-year-old man, after he left the hospital in central Brussels.

Chebli was last seen on Saturday 7 March around 20:30, as he left the Saint-Pierre hospital located on Rue aux Laines in Brussels city centre. He has been missing since then.

Chebli is about 1.73 m tall and is of normal build. He has brown hair and is bald. At the time of his disappearance, he was wearing a white hospital gown.

Police warn that he may appear confused and disoriented and needs medical attention.

Oussama is asked to contact his relatives to reassure them.