City of Brussels to lodge complaint against Nazi salutes at demonstration

A demonstration organised by the anti-ANTIFA committee in Brussels on Saturday, March 7, 2026. Credit: Belga/Max Lohest/Screengrab

The City of Brussels is taking legal action following Nazi salutes made during a demonstration in the capital on Saturday, Mayor Philippe Close (PS) announced on Sunday evening.

Dozens of people gathered Saturday afternoon at Place Poelaert in the centre of Brussels to commemorate Quentin Deranque, a young French far-right activist beaten to death on 12 February in Lyon.

Images circulating on social media show one of the protesters giving Nazi salutes. The protester is carrying a Flemish flag with a Celtic cross, a symbol often used by the far right.

The images are "deeply shocking," said Close. The city will file a complaint for the Nazi salutes observed during this demonstration and will involve the Public Prosecutor's Office to identify the perpetrators.

"Brussels is an open and diverse city. These hateful ideologies have no place here," Close added. "We will continue to fight, with all legal means and with respect for the rule of law, against the far right and all forms of racism."

Anti-antifa and anti-fascist protests clash

A large police presence was deployed on Saturday afternoon at around 13:30 at Place Poelaert in Brussels amid opposing protests involving far-right and anti-fascist groups.

"Anti-antifa" refers to the movement opposed to anti-fascism ("antifa"), often used to describe far-right, neo-Nazi, or white supremacist organisations. While antifa aims to combat fascism, anti-antifa acts as a counter-movement, frequently targeting anti-racist activists and left-wing figures.

Around 30 self-described "anti-antifa" demonstrators gathered to protest alleged violence by antifascist groups and commemorate Deranque.

Across from them, roughly 200 antifascist protesters convened in response to a spontaneous call for a counter-demonstration.

More than 100 police officers were stationed at the scene. They carried out identity checks on antifascist activists but did not perform similar controls on the "anti-antifa" protesters, who displayed Belgian and Flemish flags adorned with Celtic crosses.

The two groups remained separated by a substantial police barricade, chanting at each other from a distance.

Tensions briefly flared when some antifascist protesters attempted to approach the opposing group. Police intervened, preventing the breach of the cordon, and detained one antifascist who tried to push through.

By 14:45, the group of 30 far-right demonstrators was escorted away from Place Poelaert towards the Louise roundabout by approximately 20 police officers.

Meanwhile, police pushed back remaining antifascist protesters on the opposite side of the square, using batons and tear gas at times. The crowd eventually moved downhill to Rue Haute, with officers ensuring they did not return to Place Poelaert.