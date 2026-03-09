Tram hits pedestrian in Schaerbeek, traffic disrupted

Credit: Belga

A pedestrian was hit by tram 7 near the Paul Brien stop on Boulevard Lambermont in the Brussels municipality of Schaerbeek on Monday afternoon, disrupting tram traffic between Meiser and Dockx.

The incident occurred around 14:15, according to Cindy Arents, spokesperson for the STIB-MIVB. The exact circumstances of the collision remain unclear.

Brussels firefighters confirmed their intervention in the accident involving the pedestrian and the tram. The victim was conscious when emergency services arrived, said their spokesperson, Walter Derieuw.

An ambulance transported the victim to the nearby hospital that lends its name to the tram stop.

Following the accident, tram 7 service was halted between Meiser and Dockx stops. Police approval was still pending for traffic to resume, said STIB-MIVB.