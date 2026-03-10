Belgian art collector discovers he may have a lost Michelangelo painting

Art historian Michel Draguet. Credit: Belga

A painting in Belgium may be a previously unknown work by the Italian Renaissance master Michelangelo Buonarroti, according to new research reported by Belgian newspapers.

Only four paintings are widely recognised as works by Michelangelo. However, a private owner in Belgium now believes he possesses a fifth. The painting, a pietà showing the dead Christ held by the Virgin Mary, was examined by journalists under strict secrecy at an undisclosed location in Brussels. The owner has asked to remain anonymous for security reasons.

The artwork was first offered for sale in 2020 by an auction house in Genoa, Italy. At the time it was attributed simply to “a painter from the 16th-17th century” and was valued at only €2,000-€3,000. It failed to sell. Two years later, the current owner bought it and began further research after discovering two monograms shaped like a stylised “M” on the painting.

Scientists at the Royal Institute for Cultural Heritage analysed the materials. Tests found no modern pigments, and carbon dating suggests the canvas was made between 1520 and 1660 with 95.4% probability. This is consistent with Michelangelo’s lifetime (1475-1564).

Art historian Michel Draguet of the Université libre de Bruxelles studied the work in detail and believes several features strongly point to Michelangelo. These include the sculptural composition, the distinctive shading on Christ’s legs, and outline techniques typical of the artist.

Draguet also links the painting to a religious circle gathered around Cardinal Reginald Pole in the Italian city of Viterbo during the 1540s. According to his theory, the work (named “Pietà spirituali”) reflects the group’s focus on a simpler and more austere expression of faith.

Historical letters suggest that Pole owned a Michelangelo pietà around 1546. The painting may have later belonged to Cardinal Alessandro Farnese before disappearing from records for centuries.

Experts stress that the attribution is not yet certain. Researchers say more work is needed to trace the painting’s provenance and to have it reviewed by recognised Michelangelo specialists. By making the findings public, they hope to spark an international debate about the artwork’s true origin.

