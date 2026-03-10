Young Belgian teacher jailed for raping two underage students

Illustrative image of a court room. Credit: Belga

A 26-year-old teacher was sentenced on Tuesday to six months in prison by the criminal court in Dendermonde for the rape of two pupils aged 14 and 15.

The defendant first had a relationship with a 14-year-old girl, with whom he had sexual intercourse. After they broke up, he became involved with another girl aged 15.

It was one of the parents of this teenager who contacted the police. The man confessed to the investigating judge that he had had sexual relations with the minors. After being released on bail, he contacted the 15-year-old girl again and they exchanged intimate photos.

The prosecution had requested a seven-year prison sentence for rape and sexual assault of minors under the age of 16, the age limit for giving consent according to the Penal Code. The defendant did not deny the facts, but pointed to his young age. He no longer works as a teacher, but in a supermarket.

The court sentenced him to six months in prison. He has also been stripped of his civil rights for several years and is prohibited from contacting his victims for 10 years. He is also prohibited from interacting with schools or youth organisations.

