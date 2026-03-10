Belgium in Brief: Living large in Brussels?

Credit: Belga/Screen.Brussels

Like every year, an analysis of the most expensive and cheapest urban streets in Belgium's largest cities slapped us over the head with the huge price differences between municipalities in Brussels.

The most expensive street in Brussels is the Avenue des Châlets in Uccle – towards the outer edge of the Capital Region. With an average price of €5,687/m², it is not only the priciest street in the capital, but also in the whole of Belgium.

By contrast, the five cheapest streets in Brussels are all found on the other side of the city, in the municipality of Molenbeek-Saint-Jean. Curious to find out if your street is in the ranking? Take a more in-depth look at Brussels and Belgium here.

However, if even the cheapest street in the capital isn’t within your budget, you may want to take a look at Brussels' public housing system – something that many households are doing in the face of increasing price levels.

Tenants may save hundreds of euros per month in rent, while buyers can potentially benefit from purchase prices that are 30-40% lower than those on the private market. Find out all about the system here.

Elsewhere, our reporter Anas El Baye learned that Brussels residents are the happiest in Belgium and went around the city to ask passers-by why they thought this was the case.

Having spoken to locals and non-locals alike, Anas found that for most people, the answer does not lie in big things in life but in little everyday moments. He even managed to catch Frédéric De Gucht, the leader of the Flemish liberal party, enjoying a cocktail in the sun.

While he became known as "the man who made a name for himself by saying no" during the negotiations to form the Brussels Government, De Gucht said that he loves that the city is a mosaic of cultures, languages, places and people.

Lastly, I'm sure you're aware by now, but services across Belgium are disrupted due to four days of strikes this week. We are currently on day two of a three-day rail strike, which will be followed by a general strike on Thursday 12 March. You can find everything we know about the disruptions here.

