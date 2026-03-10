Digital banking apps now dominate on Belgian market

Credit: Belga

Digital banking is growing, with mobile apps now overtaking online banking on computers for the first time, according to a Febelfin survey of 1,000 Belgians.

One in five Belgians is using digital banking more often than a year ago. Nearly 95% accessed an online or mobile banking service in the last three months of 2025, and 63% did so within 48 hours prior to the study. Banking apps are now used by 89% of users, just ahead of 85% who rely on computer-based online banking.

Visits to bank branches are declining, yet proximity remains valued. About 65% of Belgians never or rarely visit a physical branch. Despite this, 80% still consider it important to have a nearby bank branch, primarily for seeking financial advice.

Cash usage is dropping as Belgians increasingly turn to digital payments. Nearly 47% of respondents withdraw cash less than monthly or never. Cash withdrawals fell to fewer than 120 million in 2025, an 8.4% decrease from 2024. Over the last three years, cash withdrawals have dropped by an average of 8% annually. This marks a significant decline compared to 2013, when 300 million withdrawals were recorded.