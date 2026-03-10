Flanders launches anti-harassment campaign to support victims

Art installation by artist Dennis Josef in Bonn, Germany on 25 November 2020, the International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women. Credit : Unsplash

The Flemish Reporting Centre for Transgressive Behaviour has launched a new campaign to encourage people to report when their boundaries are crossed.

The campaign, which carries the slogan “Don’t stay alone with this,” aims to reassure victims that they don’t need to doubt themselves or remain silent. It begins in schools and will expand in the coming weeks to areas such as sports, culture, youth work, and media.

Since its establishment in September 2023, the reporting centre has received over 2,600 reports. The number has steadily increased, growing from 118 reports in early 2023 to 954 in 2024 and 1,545 in 2025.

In 64% of cases, the victim personally contacts the centre, while in 15% of cases, a family member or close acquaintance makes the report. Around two-thirds of the victims are women, and men are named as perpetrators in six out of ten cases.

Reports indicate that 42% of incidents involve unwanted sexual behaviour, followed by psychological violence (34%), bullying (13%), and physical violence (10%). The centre does not initiate legal procedures but provides a space for conversation, advice on possible actions, referrals to support services, and assistance for organisations managing such situations.

Related News