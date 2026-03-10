STIB Taxibus service for people with disabilities is in the centre of Brussels budget discussions

Taxibus. Credit: Belga / STIB

Debates over restrictions on transport services for people with reduced mobility (PRM) via the Taxibus scheme in Brussels are set to resurface during budget discussions at the regional Parliament in the coming days.

Since 22 July, the STIB has limited the Taxibus service, serving people with disabilities, to 60 journeys per month per user due to budget constraints, stemming from a temporary funding arrangement in place since summer 2024.

This decision has sparked criticism, including through a petition that gathered enough signatures to warrant a parliamentary hearing, held on Tuesday morning. The hearing coincided with preparations to review the new Brussels government’s budget plan.

Opposition parties (PTB, Ecolo, DéFI, N-VA) and some members of the majority expressed concern over the government’s apparent silence on the issue, deeming it unacceptable.

The petitioners have called for greater flexibility, including the ability to book transports up to 30 days in advance and until 19:00 the day before, improved punctuality, and more transparent and consistent ride grouping processes.

Additional demands include the development of a robust digital service, a comprehensive evaluation of service quality, improved vehicle identification, call centre staff training, and consultations with users on changes to regulations currently decided unilaterally by the STIB.

The collective Altéo, responsible for the petition, advocates for a return to pre-July 2025 service levels and asks for fair pricing, given the funding difficulties.

Finally, they request a parliamentary hearing with representatives of the STIB.

