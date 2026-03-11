Working from home is still popular in Belgium, but companies are tightening rules

Credit: Belga / AFP

Belgian companies are increasingly tightening their remote work policies, according to a survey conducted by HR services specialist Acerta.

The study, which polled 600 employers and 2,000 workers in Belgium, revealed that over 91% of companies with more than 10 employees allow remote working. However, among organisations with over 250 staff, this number climbs to 94%, while smaller businesses with fewer than 10 employees offer teleworking in only 69.4% of cases.

Distinctions also emerge among workers. Over half (54%) reported being unable to perform their job from home, up from 48.2% last year. Manual workers are most affected, with nine out of 10 unable to telework, compared to four out of 10 office employees.

Employers appear increasingly directive about remote working schedules. The percentage of companies allowing staff to choose their teleworking days fell from 25.6% to 21% within a year. Meanwhile, 13.4% of firms now select these days themselves, rising from 8.2% back in 2022.

Flexibility further narrows for many workers, with one in six employers (16.6%) requiring staff to work at least four days per week in the office, up from 11.4% last year.

Workers and employers show differing preferences. Only 5.1% of surveyed employees wish to spend more time in the workplace, while 30% express a desire for increased home working. In contrast, over a quarter of employers (27.3%) want their teams to spend more time at the office.

