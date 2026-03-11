New Belgian holding company aims to bolster European defence

Melsbroek Airbase, site of the launch of Belgium's newest holding company aimed at boosting Belgium's and Europe's military and cybersecurity capability.© Wikimedia Commons

A new Belgian investment holding company, FLARE, was officially launched on Wednesday evening at Melsbroek Airbase, on the eve of the Brussels European Defence Exhibition, BEDEX 2026.

FLARE aims to invest in cybersecurity, artificial intelligence, aerospace, and the modernisation of defence equipment for land and air.

It will focus on dual-use technologies that serve both civilian and military purposes, addressing Europe’s growing demand for defence, technological innovation, and strategic autonomy.

According to its founders, FLARE seeks to bolster Belgium’s and Europe’s defence and aerospace industries.

Wednesday’s launch brought together representatives of the aerospace and defence sectors, along with officials from Belgium’s Defence Ministry and the Office of the Flemish Minister-President.

Global consultancy firm BDO provided an overview of the Belgian aerospace and defence market during the event, which was organised with support from BMT Aerospace and Euramec.

The launch of FLARE coincides with a significant increase in Belgium’s defence investments.

The federal government plans to allocate at least €11 billion by 2030 towards modernising equipment, advancing technology, and reinforcing collaboration with NATO and the European Union.