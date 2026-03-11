Fire breaks out at the Recydel recycling plant in Wandre

A fire broke out on Wednesday evening at the Recydel recycling plant in Wandre, Liège, according to the Liège fire brigade.

The blaze started around 8:00 p.m. at the plant, located on Rue Wérihet. Firefighters reported that it likely originated from batteries.

Firefighters were still on the scene as of 9:00 p.m.

As a precaution, authorities issued a BeAlert notification, advising residents of Wandre to keep their windows closed during the emergency response.

This incident follows a major fire at the facility in late December.

