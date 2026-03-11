Wednesday 11 March 2026
The Brussels Times Magazine

Fire breaks out at the Recydel recycling plant in Wandre

Wednesday 11 March 2026
By  The Brussels Times with Belga
Fire breaks out at the Recydel recycling plant in Wandre
Recydel recycling plant at Wandre

A fire broke out on Wednesday evening at the Recydel recycling plant in Wandre, Liège, according to the Liège fire brigade.

The blaze started around 8:00 p.m. at the plant, located on Rue Wérihet. Firefighters reported that it likely originated from batteries.

Firefighters were still on the scene as of 9:00 p.m.

As a precaution, authorities issued a BeAlert notification, advising residents of Wandre to keep their windows closed during the emergency response.

This incident follows a major fire at the facility in late December.

Other fires were also reported earlier.

Copyright © 2026 The Brussels Times. All Rights Reserved.