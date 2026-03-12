Belgian Defence Minister favours providing military aid to Middle Eastern partners

Prime Minister Bart De Wever (front) and Defence Minister Theo Francken (back). Credit: Belga /Eric Lalmand

Belgium’s Defence Minister Theo Francken has expressed support for providing military assistance to Saudi Arabia in response to Iranian attacks on its territory.

Speaking on Bel-RTL on Thursday, Francken emphasised the importance of helping allies in need. “I am absolutely in favour of helping an ally. We must do it! When partners are attacked and ask for help, we have to say ‘yes’,” he stated.

Francken revealed that, aside from Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) has also requested defensive support from Belgium to protect infrastructure against Iranian drones and missiles.

He announced plans to present a proposal for assistance to the council of ministers in the near future.

The Arizona coalition, comprising five parties, has displayed mixed reactions towards Saudi Arabia’s request for military support.

According to Francken, Bart De Wever and Maxime Prévot support the proposal, while CD&V and Vooruit have expressed reservations. “They have doubts. We will discuss this in government,” he concluded.

Related News