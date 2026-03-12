Belgium in Brief: There is power in a (Belgian) union

Credit: Belga/The Brussels Times

Good afternoon!

Today you’ve got me, Katie Westwood, back in the Belgium in Brief hotseat, refreshed and raring to go after a short sojourn in the motherland.

I hope you haven’t been too inconvenienced by today’s national strike. Like death and taxes, most of us here accept strike days in Belgium as an inevitable part of life.

Coming from a country where we haven’t seen a proper national strike for decades, I find the frequency of large-scale strike action in Belgium quite fascinating. In the UK, where I’m from, there was barely a whimper when the government raised the retirement age to 68 after years of austerity measures.

In Belgium, it seems, many people are unwilling to give up hard-fought gains – even as demographic and economic changes put pressure on budgets.

Around 100,000 protesters have turned out today to participate in the demonstration through the streets of Brussels. Throughout the day, Brussels Times reporter Rita Alves is updating a live blog, giving you all the latest news on what is happening on the ground.

The STIB network is severely disrupted and all departing flights from Brussels Airport have been cancelled, but trains are back running after three days of rail strikes.

Protesters are denouncing, among other things, the Federal Government’s socio-economic reform plans and proposed budget cuts affecting public services and pensions. Business leaders, meanwhile, have roundly condemned the strike, with Bart Buysse, head of UNIZO, calling the action “beyond absurd”.

Elsewhere on The Brussels Times website, Political Editor Maïthé Chini looks into the political fallout from Migration Minister Anneleen Van Bossuyt (N-VA)’s decision to continue implementing strict new asylum policies despite the Constitutional Court’s decision to suspend the rules. Read the full story here.

If you’re already looking ahead to the weekend (and why wouldn’t you be?) then don’t forget to check out our guide to the best things to do in Brussels this weekend.

If you have any comments, tips or suggestions to improve our coverage, please feel free to drop me an email at k.westwood@brusselstimes.com.

Bye for now!

