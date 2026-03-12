Disruptions expected due to repairs to the A12 between Meise and Londerzeel

Flemish Mobility Minister Annick De Ridder. © Belga/James Arthur Gekiere

Preparatory work for the renewal of the road surface of the A12 between Meise and Londerzeel begins on 16 March.

The existing concrete road surface will be repaired and given a new asphalt layer over a stretch of about eight kilometres. The main construction works are scheduled to begin on 9 April and are expected to continue into the summer.

The concrete road between the Meise junction and the Kerkhofstraat/Londerzeelsesteenweg intersection has worn out. Once the renewal is complete, driving comfort will improve, and noise disturbances for local residents will be reduced.

Flemish Minister of Mobility and Public Works Annick De Ridder stressed that investing in infrastructure maintenance ensures greater safety, accessibility, and economic strength for the region. She emphasised that the restoration of the A12 will bring this key traffic artery back to peak condition, for the benefit of its many daily users.

Preparatory work will take place during the weeks of 16 and 23 March. This involves creating crossings in the central reserve to enable traffic lane switchovers later. During daytime hours, the left-hand lane in each direction will be closed temporarily, but two lanes will remain open.

Tthe construction zone will be set up on 7, 8, and 9 April. On these days, traffic may be reduced to just one lane in each direction, possibly causing significant delays, according to the ministry.

The resurfacing works will officially start on 9 April. While the usual three lanes in each direction will be reduced to two narrow lanes, the flow of traffic will not be interrupted.

The project will be carried out in two phases: the Brussels-bound lanes will first be resurfaced, followed by the Antwerp-bound lanes. The switch to the second phase is expected in June.

During the initial phase, the Meise entrance ramp towards Brussels will remain closed, with traffic being diverted via the old entrance at the Plantentuin (Botanical Garden). Drivers are advised to plan their journeys in advance and to allow for extra travel time.