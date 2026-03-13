What will the weather be like this Friday?

Belgium is set for a grey, wet and windy Friday, according to the Royal Meteorological Institute (RMI).

An active rain band will move from west to east during the day, while strong winds will whip across much of the country. Conditions are expected to turn drier later behind the front in the north-west.

Temperatures will rise quickly in the morning, reaching the day's maximums early on, with highs of around 7°C in the High Fens and 11°C in the lowlands.

Winds will be moderate to fairly strong, with gusts of up to 65 km/h, before easing somewhat in the afternoon.

Tonight, the weather system will linger mainly over central and eastern Belgium, while the west is expected to see more showery conditions.

In the Ardennes, precipitation will turn to snow or sleet, and a light covering could even settle on higher ground.

No ice warning has been issued, but a yellow rain alert remains in force for Luxembourg province from 09:00 on Friday until midday on Saturday, with between 25 and 30 mm of rain expected to accumulate there.

Overnight temperatures will fall to between 0°C in the High Ardennes and 5°C on the coast, under light to moderate winds.