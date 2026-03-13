Belgian schools dress down in pyjamas to support sick pupils

The initiative is organised by the non-profit ClassContact, which works to ensure that children battling illness remain connected to their education and classmates. Credit : Belga.

Students, teachers, school staff and administrators will head to school in pyjamas this Friday, 13 March, in a show of solidarity with sick children who are forced to follow lessons from home or from hospital.

The organisation installs video links in classrooms, allowing sick pupils to attend lessons remotely and stay connected with their school community.

To make the day more engaging, ClassContact is also organising a photo competition for participating classes, with several prizes to be won. Even Brussels' iconic Manneken-Pis statue will join the initiative by wearing its own pair of pyjamas.

This year also marks ClassContact's 20th anniversary, and the organisation has officially become a partner of the Fédération Wallonie-Bruxelles.

ClassContact director Donatien d'Hoop told the Belga news agency he will visit the Les P'tits Futés school in Perwez on Friday at 14:00.

He will be joined by Education Minister Valérie Glatigny, who will see first-hand how the charity helps students affected by illness stay connected to school.

