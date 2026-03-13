X losing its grip among Belgians as active users drop nearly 9%

The logo of social network X (formerly Twitter) and a photograph of CEO Elon Musk displayed on a smartphone in Brussels. Credit: Belga / AFP

The number of monthly active users on X fell by 8.8% in Belgium in the second half of 2025, according to figures compiled by social media expert Xavier Degraux.

The data comes from transparency reports that the platform is required to publish under the EU's Digital Services Act (DSA).

By the end of December 2025, the social network, formerly known as Twitter and celebrating its 20th anniversary this year, had 1,691,159 monthly active users in Belgium, a drop of 162,505 users compared with the end of June.

At its peak, the platform had close to 2.3 million active users in the country.

Decline less steep than neighbours

Despite the fall, Belgium has seen a smaller decline than some neighbouring countries.

In France, X lost 12.5% of its monthly users over the same period, falling to 12,271,889 users, while Germany recorded a sharper drop of 16.6%, Degraux noted.

Across Europe, the platform lost around 15% of its active users during the second half of 2025, ending the year with 64.77 million monthly users, according to the same data.

Shift away from public debate

For Degraux, the decline reflects a broader trend that began after Elon Musk acquired Twitter in late 2022.

"Many opinion leaders are leaving the platform because they no longer agree with the billionaire's positions," Degraux said.

In Belgium, several Flemish media outlets have also stepped away from the platform, while French-speaking media organisations have largely remained active.

Beyond the drop in user numbers, Degraux believes engagement on X has fallen even more sharply.

"There are fewer debates and fewer discussions," he said, noting that conversations have increasingly shifted towards private messaging platforms, a trend that is also affecting other social networks.

