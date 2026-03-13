Wolf responsible for attacks on sheep in Liège

A wolf (canis lupus) walks in its enclosure in the wildlife park Tripsdrill near Cleebronn, southern Germany on March 21, 2024. THOMAS KIENZLE / AFP

Scientific analysis has confirmed that a wolf was responsible for recent attacks on sheep in Couthuin, Liège Province.

The Wolf Network of the Walloon Region identified the predator as the killer of four sheep during the night of 13-14 February in Couthuin.

According to Alain Licoppe, coordinator of the Wolf Network at Wallonia Agriculture Department, the wolf belongs to a lineage from Germany and Poland. It was also responsible for previous attacks in Amay and Villers-le-Bouillet.

Licoppe said their certainty about the wolf’s involvement has been established for around ten days. The exact identity of the animal remains unknown, but it seems to have moved on, as no new sightings have been reported.