Crowdfunding launched for family after fatal house fire

A severe chalet fire claimed the lives of two children aged six and eight on Saturday evening, 14 March 2026, in As. The mother and a third child were taken to the hospital with injuries. BELGA PHOTO PINO MISURACA

A crowdfunding campaign has been launched by the carnival club ‘De Orde der Asserbakken’ to support the family devastated by a tragic fire that claimed two young lives in Niel-bij-As, As, on Saturday evening.

The fire broke out in a mobile home around 22:00, where three children aged six, eight, and one-and-a-half were sleeping. A six-year-old girl tragically died at the scene when she could not be rescued in time. Her eight-year-old brother was rushed to hospital in critical condition but later succumbed to his injuries. Their younger sister, aged one-and-a-half, remains in critical condition.

The children’s mother sustained minor injuries while rescuing her son, and a neighbour was also hurt while saving the youngest child. Both adults are recovering from their wounds.

‘De Orde der Asserbakken,’ which counts the family as members, expressed their profound grief and said the tragedy has left the community in shock. The club announced on social media that they launched the crowdfunding initiative to ease the children’s family’s financial burdens during this unimaginably difficult period.

The campaign aims to provide relief for immediate needs and help the family navigate the heavy emotional and material toll. The carnival club encouraged donations of any size, emphasising that every contribution makes a difference.

The organisation expressed heartfelt gratitude to the public for their warmth, solidarity, and support, urging everyone to show the affected family that they are not alone in facing this tragedy.

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