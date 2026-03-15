Companies may be sanctioned for wage discrimination

Illustration image of people in an office. Credit: Belga/ Jonas Hamers

The Flemish government has approved the transposition of the European directive on pay transparency, enabling institutions like the Flemish Human Rights Institute (VMRI) to take legal action.

The directive aims to narrow the wage gap between men and women. In Belgium, women earn on average 7% less than men.

Institutions such as the VMRI will now have the authority to go to court if men and women are paid unequally for the same work. Companies found in violation could be required to pay damages or face criminal fines.

“Equal pay for equal work is simple logic,” said Flemish Minister for Equal Opportunities Caroline Gennez. “It is the foundation of a more equal and fair society. Women are still paid less for the same work, and employers frequently get away with it. That must end.”

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