Earthquake hits small Belgian town

Aerial drone picture shows the belgian flag at the 'Barrage de la Gileppe' arch-gravity dam on the Gileppe river in Jalhay, Liege province, on Thursday 01 September 2022. Credit: Belga

An earthquake with a magnitude of 3 struck Jalhay in the province of Liège on Monday at 5:38 am, according to the Royal Observatory of Belgium.

Residents reported feeling the tremors, but the commune of Jalhay confirmed no damage had been reported.

This marks the fourth earthquake recorded in Belgium by the Royal Observatory this year, all of which occurred in the province of Liège.

Previous quakes were reported in Milmort, Eupen, and Francorchamps earlier in 2026.

The last tremors of similar magnitude occurred in 2018 in Kinrooi, located in the province of Limburg.