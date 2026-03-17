The 10 best chocolate makers in Brussels revealed

Credit: Belga/ Bruno Fahy

The ten best artisan chocolatiers in Brussels have been announced during a press conference organised by Belgian guide Tartine et Boterham, in partnership with the City of Brussels municipality.

The selection includes Frédéric Blondeel, Laurent Gerbaud, Bomma Flora, Arthur Amblard, L Chocolat, Xocolate, La Maison du Cacao, Jérôme Grimonpon, Yasushi Sasaki, and Concept Chocolate.

The artisans were chosen by an independent jury based on criteria such as quality, craftsmanship, taste, and commitment.

Two awards were also presented. Arthur Amblard received the Revelation Prize 2026 for his innovative approach to pralines and chocolates, including options designed for people with diabetes or sugar intolerance.

Frédéric Blondeel won the Honour Prize 2026 for his pioneering role in Belgium’s bean-to-bar movement, which involves producing chocolate directly from cacao beans.

Brussels boasts around 150 shops exclusively dedicated to chocolate, compared to some 1,800 in Belgium.

Approximately 20 artisan chocolatiers are active in Brussels, out of a total of 200 nationwide, though there is no legal definition of an artisan chocolatier.

Since early 2026, Tartine et Boterham has been listing artisanal chocolate shops on its platform. Sector trends were also discussed during the event by Laurence Koutny of the non-profit I Love Belgian Chocolate.

The City of Brussels introduced its Bruxelles Gourmand programme, which features a chocolate tour scheduled for 28–29 March.

Related News