French luxury property agency made famous by Netflix to open Brussels office

Credit: Kretz Family Real Estate

The French luxury real estate agency Kretz Real Estate plans to open its first international office in Ixelles, Brussels, before the summer, the company has announced.

The Kretz family, known for their Netflix reality series “L’Agence,” is aiming to expand globally through franchises.

In Belgium, the agency is collaborating with local real estate agent Julie Carlier, who has already marketed luxury properties in Ixelles under her own brand, Carlton Properties.

According to L'Echo, the company has chosen Place Brugmann as its future home in Brussels.

Future plans include opening more offices in Belgium, potentially in cities like Knokke, which has some of the most expensive houses in the country.

Carlier anticipates establishing three agencies in the country, growing a team of 25 people, and achieving 250 transactions within five years.

Kretz Real Estate was founded 20 years ago by Olivier and Sandrine Kretz and is now managed by their four sons.

Netflix has produced six seasons of the series L’Agence, which follows the family’s professional journey.

According to L'Avenir, the company has chosen Place Bruggmann as its future home in Brussels.

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