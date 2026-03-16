Walloon city moves to catch buzzard linked to attacks on humans

A common buzzard. Credit: Zeynel Cebeci/ Wikimedia Commons

The city of Dinant has decided to capture a buzzard following multiple attacks on residents since 23 February.

The municipal government announced the decision on Monday in a press release.

The attacks have occurred in various locations across the Walloon city, including a school playground.

According to the authorities, more than ten people have been targeted by the bird. To ensure public safety, the city decided to go ahead and capture the buzzard. As it is a protected species, Dinant has requested a special exemption permit from the Government of Wallonia.

The plan is to transfer the bird to a specialised care centre, where a certified veterinarian will examine it.

City officials noted that buzzards usually only begin their nesting period between April and May.

“It is therefore unclear whether this behaviour is linked to territorial defence or the protection of offspring,” the statement said.