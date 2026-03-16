Sabine Hoeben murder trial set for 7 May

Tongeren Assize Court © assisen.be

The trial of Kurt B., a 42-year-old from Kinrooi, Limburg, charged with the murder of his ex-partner, Sabine Hoeben, is set to begin on 7 May, with 41 witnesses scheduled to testify.

However, the victim's 15-year-old daughter, who discovered her mother's lifeless body, will not take the stand, it was announced at a pre-trial hearing on Monday afternoon at the Tongeren Court of Assizes.

The murder occurred in September 2024, when B. fatally stabbed his former partner after learning she had a new boyfriend. The victim daughter, then aged 13, found her mother’s body at their home in Kinrooi's Zielderveld neighbourhood.

During the hearing, the question of whether the daughter should testify was addressed.

Advocate Linda Santini, representing the victim’s father and the daughter, stated that the girl had expressed a strong desire to testify as a final act of support for her mother.

However, the defence objected, citing the girl’s “vulnerable psychological state prior to the incident.” Defence lawyer Brecht Horsten argued that testifying could cause further trauma for the minor.

The court dismissed the father’s late request for the daughter’s testimony. Nonetheless, her recorded audiovisual statement remains part of the case file and may be referenced during the trial.

Defence attorney Horsten mentioned that his client deeply regretted his actions. He noted that Kurt B. had undergone psychological treatment and had no prior criminal record, describing him as having “lost his composure” due to depression at the time of the incident.

The civil parties are represented by advocates Linda Santini, Pieter Helsen, and Julie Jamaer.

Jury selection is scheduled for 30 April, and the trial will officially begin on 7 May, with prosecutor Sofie Adé leading the case.