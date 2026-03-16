Fuel leaks into Brussels Canal after pleasure boat sinks

Credit: Brussels Fire Department/ Walter Derieuw

A leisure boat sank on Monday afternoon in the Brussels marina, causing fuel to spill tnto the canal, but there were no injuries, Fire Brigade Spokesperson Walter Derieuw reported.

The Fire Brigade was alerted at around 4:50 p.m. after the ten-metre-long vessel began taking on water before sinking completely.

“Fuel leaked into the canal,” Derieuw said. “Our divers have installed a floating barrier to prevent further spreading.”

The recovery of the boat and the clean-up of the spilled fuel are now the responsibility of the port authorities, the Fire Brigade Spokesperson added.