Lidl could be set to start opening on Sundays in Belgium

This picture shows the logo of Lidl supermarket, in Stabroek, Monday 04 August 2025. BELGA PHOTO JONAS ROOSENS

Lidl is planning to open its supermarkets on Sundays, according to the Flemish Christian trade union ACV Puls.

Negotiations for Sunday openings have already started, marking a significant shift for the discount supermarket chain.

This move would align Lidl with competitors such as Delhaize and Carrefour, making it the first discount chain to introduce Sunday trading. Aldi has not yet followed suit.

The union emphasised that Sunday work must remain entirely voluntary and be fairly compensated.

ACV Puls expressed hope that an agreement can be reached before summer.

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