Ex-diplomat, 93, to face trial over his involvement in the assassination of Patrice Lumumba

Etienne Davignon pictured during a New Year's reception organised by the Royal Family for the Belgian federal and regional authorities. Credit: Benoit Doppagne/Belga

A Brussels judge has ordered Étienne Davignon to face trial over alleged war crimes linked to the assassination of Patrice Lumumba in 1961.

Davignon, 93, a former Belgian diplomat and European commissioner, stands accused of involvement in the kidnapping of Congo’s first post-independence prime minister.

Davignon will be tried for three war crimes: the unlawful detention and transfer of a prisoner of war, depriving Lumumba of the right to an impartial trial, and subjecting him to degrading and humiliating treatment.

Lumumba’s grandchildren, present at the hearing, expressed relief at the decision, describing it as “a step forward in the pursuit of justice and truth”.

They cautioned that while the ruling was encouraging, much work remains to be done. “We are satisfied with the decision, but we approach it cautiously. The path ahead is long; the fight begins today,” they told reporters outside the court.

Christophe Marchand, the Lumumba family’s lawyer, called the decision “historic”. He has represented the family since they filed a formal complaint with Belgian authorities in 2011.

Davignon’s legal team declined to comment following the proceedings.

The defendant did not appear in court for Tuesday’s announcement and was also absent during previous hearings held in January and June of this year.

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