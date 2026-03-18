What are your rights as a tenant if you cannot pay your rent?

In Brussels, a tenant renting a property as their main residence cannot normally be evicted overnight. In fact, there are strict rules regulating eviction procedures.

A landlord who evicts a tenant without a court judgment and enforcement by a bailiff may be liable for damages of eighteen months’ rent.

These protections stem mainly from the Brussels Housing Code, alongside the general judicial rules governing court proceedings and enforcement.

At the same time, financial difficulties affecting tenants are far from rare – particularly in Brussels, a predominantly rental market. According to Statbel, only around 38% of homes in the region are owner-occupied.

Housing costs represent a significant share of household budgets. According to Statbel’s latest Household Budget Survey, households in the Brussels-Capital Region devote 34.6% of their total budget to housing, water, electricity, gas and other fuels, compared with 30.6% nationally.

This means many households could one day be faced with unforeseen situations that make it difficult to keep up with rent payments. These situations can range from losing a job or being on long-term sick leave to unexpected expenses or difficulties managing a tight household budget.

If you miss a rent payment, you might fear immediate eviction. But that cannot happen lawfully without a judicial procedure. So what are your rights — and what rules must landlords follow in Brussels? To understand how eviction procedures work, it is first necessary to look at the tenant’s main obligations.

Main obligations of the tenant

Paying rent is one of the main contractual obligations of a tenant. A rental contract typically indicates on which day of the month rent is due, the amount of the rent, and utility charges payable in addition to rent.

The Brussels Housing Code prohibits contractual penalty clauses for late payment of rent. A landlord may only claim statutory interest — the interest rate set annually by Royal Decree for late payments — proportional to the delay. For example, if a tenant pays €1,000 in rent ten days late, the landlord may claim legal interest for those ten days based on the statutory interest rate, rather than charging a fixed penalty.

If rent is not paid

If rent remains unpaid, the landlord must send a written formal notice (mise en demeure / ingebrekestelling), requesting payment of the outstanding rent.

The formal notice should clearly set out the unpaid rent claimed and warn that, if payment is not made within one month, the landlord may bring the matter before the Justice of the Peace to recover the debt or seek termination of the lease.

In Belgium, disputes concerning residential leases fall under the jurisdiction of the local Justice of the Peace (Justice de paix / Vredegerecht).

The process does not immediately proceed to a full trial. Judges frequently encourage the parties to reach an agreement or payment plan.

If no agreement is reached, the court will proceed to a judgment. Only after that judgment can an eviction be legally enforced.

Depending on the circumstances, the judge may grant the tenant a payment plan instead of authorising immediate eviction. If the judge does order eviction, the procedure then moves to the enforcement stage.

Eviction procedure

The eviction must be carried out by a court bailiff (huissier de justice / gerechtsdeurwaarder). When eviction proceedings are initiated, the Public Social Welfare Centre (CPAS / OCMW) of the municipality is notified so that it can contact the household and offer support if necessary.

Tenants normally receive at least one month between the notification of the eviction order and the eviction itself, unless the judge decides otherwise.

The bailiff may coordinate the eviction with the police and local authorities if necessary. Landlords cannot simply change the locks or remove a tenant’s belongings themselves.

Winter eviction ban

In the Brussels-Capital Region, there is also a winter eviction ban, introduced to protect tenants during the coldest months of the year.

Between 1 November and 15 March, the enforcement of evictions is generally suspended. This means that even if a judge has ordered an eviction, it normally cannot be carried out during this period – except in specific situations.

For example, where a rehousing solution is available, the property poses health or safety concerns, the occupant’s behaviour makes continued occupation impossible, or the landlord is left without housing because of force majeure.

Another question often raised by tenants concerns the possibility of withholding rent.

Can a tenant stop paying rent if the landlord fails to meet their obligations?

Withholding rent is generally risky. In principle, tenants should continue paying rent even if they have a dispute with the landlord.

If the property is seriously defective or unsafe, the tenant should notify the landlord of the problem and request that repairs be carried out within a reasonable timeframe. If the situation is not resolved, the tenant may bring the matter before the Justice of the Peace.

Depending on the circumstances, the judge may order repairs, grant a temporary rent reduction, or award damages.

Even if the property has serious defects, stopping rent payments without a court decision may still expose the tenant to eviction proceedings.

A problem best addressed early

Finally, there are also housing associations and tenant unions available to offer further support, which say it is often better to go through them rather than going directly to court.

These organisations have more resources (time, money, experience) to support you and balance the power relationship. Going to court can take longer, be more expensive, and increase the risk of eviction.

Falling behind on rent can quickly become a serious issue, but eviction is not immediate, and tenants benefit from several procedural protections under Belgian and Brussels law.

Understanding the rules — and acting quickly — is therefore essential for tenants facing temporary financial hardship.

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