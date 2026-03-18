Goodbye WhatsApp? Why 750,000 Belgian civil servants are being moved to a new messaging app

Credit: Belga

The government has begun deploying the Beam app to replace popular messaging platforms used by approximately 750,000 civil servants and military personnel, according to Het Nieuwsblad.

Previously, civil servants relied on WhatsApp and similar apps for both personal and work-related communication. However, concerns have emerged regarding security risks, including potential access by US authorities to WhatsApp and the threat of spyware capable of hacking messaging apps.

Beam reportedly eliminates these vulnerabilities. Over several weeks, the public company BSC tested the app against ethical hackers and cybersecurity firms, yet no breaches were successful.

Being a closed application, it limits access to verified users with government email addresses and reduces exposure to phishing attacks. Furthermore, data is stored locally on domestic servers rather than foreign ones.

Since last week, Beam has been rolled out to personnel in the Defence Ministry, intelligence agencies, and public administrations.

Gradual expansion to all government employees is planned starting next week, enabling full adoption for professional communication, stated Brandon De Waele, director of BSC. Regional and community officials will also transition to Beam.

Belga notes that this report is based on information from other media sources, identified by the PRESS keyword, and reminds users to cite the original sources when distributing such content.