Belgium's flexi-job scheme could soon apply to freelancers

The initiative aims to allow self-employed individuals to supplement their income during quieter periods. Credit: Pexels

The Minister for Self-Employed Workers, Eléonore Simonet, has announced plans to extend the flexi-job scheme to independent workers.

She has sought the opinion of the General Management Council for the Social Status of Self-Employed Workers, which has expressed support for the proposal.

The flexi-job system, introduced in 2015 by the Michel government and continued by the De Croo government, was designed to allow retirees and those working at least four-fifths time to earn extra income. Over the years, the system has been significantly expanded.

Simonet's initiative aims to allow self-employed individuals to supplement their income during quieter periods by working flexi-jobs under certain conditions. This arrangement would also carry fiscal benefits.

Simonet explained that many self-employed workers have expressed interest in providing flexible assistance to colleagues in a legal and straightforward manner. She added that the change could also bolster the labour market by mobilising an additional pool of manpower.

The proposal would apply exclusively to self-employed workers operating as their main profession and assisting spouses. Working hours under this scheme would be capped at 480 hours annually.

The minister will soon present a formal proposal to the government.