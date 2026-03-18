Cable car crashes in Swiss ski resort, killing occupant

Engelberg Titlis cableway in Switzerland. © Wikimedia Commons

A cable car crashed on Wednesday in the Swiss ski resort of Engelberg Titlis, killing its occupant, according to police.

The cabin fell from the cable car, with just one person inside at the time of the accident.

Emergency responders attempted to resuscitate the victim at the scene, but the individual succumbed to their injuries.

Police have not disclosed the identity of the deceased.

Strong winds were reported in the area at the time of the incident, and authorities are investigating why the cable car remained operational under such conditions.