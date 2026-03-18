STIB reports massive increase in its service for persons with disabilities

Illustration picture shows the STIB-MIVB logo on a bus stop of STIB-MIVB, in Brussels, Tuesday 01 June 2021. BELGA PHOTO VIRGINIE LEFOUR

The Brussels public transport company STIB completed over 200,000 TaxiBus rides last year, providing door-to-door transport for 168,847 individuals with disabilities, it reported on Wednesday.

Since 2016, the company has seen significant growth in the service’s use, increasing from 40,000 rides in 2016 to 202,000 rides in 2025. Today, 85% of the trips are operated by taxis, while 15% are managed using STIB's minibuses.

Founded in 1978, the TaxiBus service was restructured in 2014 to incorporate taxis, making operations more efficient and extending service hours. This reform led to a fivefold increase in demand, according to the company.

Plans are underway to further reform the service, with the aim of accommodating its growth while maintaining high-quality standards.

STIB is collaborating with partners and user organisations to develop proposals, which will soon be submitted to the Government of Brussels.

CEO Brieuc de Meeûs assured that TaxiBus will remain an integral part of the STIB's services. The company is committed to ensuring all vehicles are adapted to meet the needs of users, including those in larger wheelchairs, he said.

The service will continue to operate from 5 a.m. to 1 a.m., matching the hours of the regular STIB network.

Brussels Mobility Minister Elke Van den Brandt emphasised the importance of TaxiBus for individuals with disabilities, noting that it often serves as a vital connection to the outside world.

She reiterated the government’s dedication to upholding this responsibility.