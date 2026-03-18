Belgian Foreign Minister discusses global crises with UN Secretary-General

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres is welcomed by Belgian Foreign Minister Maxime Prévot prior to a meeting between Belgium and the United Nations on Wednesday 18 March 2026 in Brussels. © BELGA PHOTO BENOIT DOPPAGNE

Belgium’s Foreign Minister Maxime Prévot met UN Secretary-General António Guterres in Brussels on Wednesday to discuss major global crises and the future of the United Nations.

At their meeting, Prévot affirmed Belgium’s commitment to the UN and its principles, stressing that multilateralism is under significant pressure.

Both leaders agreed that the world’s humanitarian crises are escalating and becoming increasingly difficult to contain.

Europe as an active peace broker

Prévot urged all parties involved in the Middle East conflict, including Lebanon, to choose de-escalation and restraint, emphasising diplomacy as the only viable solution.

He called on Europe to take a more active role in bringing stakeholders back to the negotiating table so as to prevent regional escalations.

Similarly, Prévot encouraged Europe to play a stronger role in improving the humanitarian situation in Eastern Congo. He expressed support for ongoing peace talks in Washington aimed at resolving the conflict.

UN's role in resolving the war in Ukraine

The minister also invited Guterres to consider the role the United Nations might play in finding a resolution to the ongoing war in Ukraine.

With Guterres’ mandate ending later this year, Prévot encouraged the UN Secretary-General to use his remaining time to speak candidly about necessary UN reforms, the organisation’s liquidity challenges, and the critical boundaries that must be respected.

He also emphasised the importance of maintaining the ambition of the UN80 Action Plan, aimed at enhancing the United Nations' efficiency, accountability and responsiveness to global challenges through system-wide reforms.

The importance of accountability

Belgium has committed to a new cycle of core funding for 15 multilateral partner organisations over the next four years.

Prévot concluded by highlighting the importance of accountability within the UN system.

“Belgium fulfils its financial obligations in full and on time," he said. ''We expect the same discipline from all Member States.”