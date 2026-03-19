The 1712 hotline tops the 10,000-call mark

Queen Mathilde of Belgium pictured during a royal visit at the Flemish helpline 1712, in Leuven in 2022. © BELGA PHOTO ERIC LALMAND

The 1712 helpline for questions related to violence, abuse, and child maltreatment received over 10,000 calls last year, for the first time ever.

In total, 10,670 calls were recorded in 2025, involving 14,865 reported individuals, which included potential victims and those involved.

This marked an 11% rise in calls and a 12% increase in reported individuals.

About 62% of the cases concerned minors, primarily children under 12, including unborn babies.

Only 9% of the callers were minors, suggesting that most people reaching out were relatives of potential victims. Rarely did callers include relatives of potential perpetrators or perpetrators themselves.

The majority of reports were about child maltreatment (58%), followed by domestic violence (15%) and violence among adults outside the family context (4%).

Most incidents occurred within families, with emotional abuse being the most frequently reported, followed by physical and sexual violence. Emotional and physical neglect were also significant issues.

Anonymity was crucial for many callers, as nearly half opted to remain anonymous.

Most contacts were made by phone (57%), while chats (28%) and email messages (15%) were other common methods.

Women made up 75% of those who reached out.