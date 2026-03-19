New tariffs will lead to higher orthodontic costs in Belgium, says insurer

Illustration picture shows a dentist wearing a double mouth mask and a face screen as he treats a patient at, a dentist cabinet in Gavere, Monday 06 April 2020. Belgium goes into its fourth week of confinement in the ongoing corona virus crisis. The measures announced on March 18th by the National Security Council to avoid the spread of the Covid-19 will remain active until April 19th and might be prolonged after that. BELGA PHOTO NICOLAS MAETERLINCK

Inequalities in orthodontic care, particularly for patients receiving increased intervention support (BIM), are on the rise, according to a study published Thursday by Solidaris.

The socialist mutual insurer criticised the new 2026-2027 dento-mutual agreement, which it opposed. The agreement introduces “maximum tariffs” for practitioners, responding to the ban on charging supplementary fees to BIM patients starting 1 July. Solidaris explains that these tariffs “effectively represent fee overruns that providers can charge to all patients”.

The study revealed that these tariffs will, in “50% of cases,” be equal to or exceed the supplementary fees currently in place. Solidaris warned this would lead to higher orthodontic treatment costs and further undermine financial accessibility for vulnerable patients. The organisation advocates for incorporating “maximum tariffs” into the maximum billable expenses cap (MAF).

Solidaris observed an increase in the number of children receiving orthodontic treatment in Wallonia, rising from one in four (26%) in 2014 to nearly one in three (31.19%) in 2024.

However, the mutual insurer highlighted stark disparities between BIM recipients and ordinary beneficiaries (BO). While nearly one in three BO-affiliated children was covered (33.93%), only one in four BIM-affiliated children (26.57%) had access to orthodontic care in Wallonia by 2024.

In terms of costs, the study showed that even after support from complementary insurance and voluntary dental insurance, BIM patients still face substantial out-of-pocket expenses, averaging €1,094.75 for a standard orthodontic treatment.

Solidaris argued that an available €18 million budget within the sector could have been used to halve these expenses for BIM patients. The mutual insurer urges authorities to allocate this budget for enhanced reimbursement for BIM patients in orthodontics.

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