Ticket sales open for the Royal Greenhouses of Laeken

Illustration shows An inside view of the greenhouse during a press visit to the greenhouses of the Royal castle in Laken/Laeken, Brussels. Credit: Belga

Ticket sales for the annual opening of the Royal Greenhouses of Laeken begin this Friday, 20 March at 13:00.

Each spring, this highly anticipated event offers the public a rare opportunity to explore one of Belgium’s most remarkable architectural and botanical sites, usually closed to visitors.

The greenhouses will be open from 17 April to 10 May. Tickets can be purchased online, with demand expected to be high, as the limited opening period attracts thousands of visitors each year.

A glass city in the heart of the Royal Domain

Located within the Royal Domain of Laeken, the greenhouses were designed from 1873 by architect Alphonse Balat, mentor to Victor Horta. The complex blends seamlessly with the classical style of the nearby Castle of Laeken, residence of the Belgian royal family.

The structures form an impressive ensemble of glass and steel, often described as a "city of glass". Nestled within a landscaped park, they house a vast collection of rare and exotic plants, some dating back to the 19th century.

A visit between nature and architecture

Visitors can choose between two routes. The longer circuit, approximately 3 kilometres, begins with a walk through the gardens of the estate, offering sweeping views of the greenhouses’ monumental architecture.

Along the way, visitors pass picturesque features such as a temple ruin by a pond and a rose-covered arch.

The shorter route, about 2 kilometres, focuses exclusively on the indoor visit to the greenhouses. During evening openings, only this shorter circuit is accessible.

Inside, several spaces can be explored, including the Palm Greenhouse, the Azalea Greenhouse, and the Congo Greenhouse, dedicated to subtropical plants. The Orangery, traditionally used to house citrus trees and camellias, is also part of the visit, although its plants are currently displayed outside.

This year, the largest greenhouse, the Winter Garden, remains closed for renovation. However, visitors will gain exceptional access to the Grand Gallery of Honour inside the castle, a space rarely open to the public.

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